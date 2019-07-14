<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A total of 10 people were officially confirmed dead, while another five were injured in a fresh attack by bandits on Kirtawa village in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State on Saturday evening.

President Muhammadu Buhari hails from Katsina State.

The bandits also reportedly set ablaze five motor vehicles and four motorcycles during the attack, while they rustled unspecified number of cows.

The spokesman for Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident on Sunday.

He also revealed that one soldier and one personnel of the Nigerian Civil Defence Corps were injured during efforts by security operatives to repel the bandits.

SP Isah said the bandits were over 300 in number and were on reprisal attack on the community.

He added that the attack took place about 5.20 p.m.

The Police spokesman explained circumstances surrounding the attack, noting, “On 13/07/2019 at about 17:20hrs, a group of bandits numbering 300 on motorcycles armed with dangerous weapons invaded and attacked Kirtawa village, Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“DPO of Safana initially led teams of Operations Puff Adder and Sharan-Daji to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel.

“In the process, the hoodlums shot the tires of the Police Armoured Personnel Vehicle and injured one Army and one Civil Defence personnel.

“At the time the combined ground forces were mobilised into the village, the hoodlums had already operated and escaped into the forest.

“Ten persons were found dead, five injured, five motor vehicles and four motorcycles were set ablaze.

“Unspecified number of cows were also rustled by the hoodlums.

“It is ostensibly clear that it was a reprisal attack carried out by the hoodlums against the community.

“Joint security forces have been deployed to the area to arrest the situation, pursue and arrest the fleeing hoodlums.

“The Command commiserates with families of the deceased and the entire people of Katsina State over the unfortunate incident.”

The Command also assures the people that government and security forces are mapping out formidable strategies towards containing and bringing to an end the menace of banditry in the state.