Bandits on Monday morning attacked Gauraka town in Tafa local government area of Niger State, kidnapping no less than 12 residents.

The heavily armed bandits shot sporadically as they went from house to house kidnapping their victims and taking them to unknown destination.

An eyewitness told newsmen that the incident happened at about 7.30am





Following the development, hundreds of Youths and other villagers have poured out on the road, blocking the ever busy Abuja- Suleja – Kaduna Road thereby preventing free flow of traffic on both sides of the road.

Efforts to speak with the police on the attack were unsuccessful.