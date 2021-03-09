



Bandits on Monday evening invaded the Kainji National Park in the Borgu Local Government of Niger state and in the process killed one of the Park guards.

The slain park Guard was described as Tanko Mohammed from Wawa town near New Bussa.

According to a reliable source, about four other guards who were together with late Tanko Mohammed sustained varying degrees of injuries following attack by the bandits and have been treated at the New Bussa general hospital.

The incident took place along Kemanji Oli Camp axis of Kainji Lake National Park, New Bussa, Niger State.

A Hillux van belonging to the Park which the guards were using to patrol the park was burnt by the bandits.

It was learnt that the guards were on routine patrol at the park when suddenly they ran into the bandits who did not hesitate to shoot at the guards, killing Tanko instantly.





According to reports, the guards had to go into hiding within the park and resurfaced after the bandits had left.

The remains of the slain guard was first taken to the palace of the District head of Wawa who directed the mourners to take their case to the Emir of Borgu, Alhaji Mohammed Dantoro.

A very reliable palace source told newsmen that the monarch was seriously angered by the development and directed the management of the Kainji National Park to beef up security within the park.

The remains of Tanko Mohammed was later interred according to Islamic rites in Wawa, his place of origin.

The incident was the first attack by bandits within the park

The police are yet to comment on the incident.