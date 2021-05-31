Bandits have attacked Beri town in Bobi District of Niger State, burning down a police station and killing over 13 people, including a police officer.

The attack was reported by the Niger State Emergency Management Agency in a memo on Monday and comes barely a day after about 200 students were kidnapped from a school in the state.

According to the emergency agency, the attack left several people injured.

The bandits also attacked Unguwan Malam Bako in Kotonkoro District and abducted an unconfirmed number of people, the agency added.





It listed the names of the deceased as: Idris Ahmed Kwata, Hadiza Umaru Tunga, Momi Dalladi, Ibrahim Dalkadi, Yau Dalladi, Saadiya Garba, Garba Umar Tashanjirgi, Hussaini Shuaib, Ayuba Garba, Abdullahi Jodi, Alhaji Isah Kasakohi and Fatima Nasiru Kwata.

Niger state, the largest in the country, is one of the states that is worst affected by banditry in Nigeria today.

In a statement on Sunday, Niger State’s Governor Abubakar Bello described the state of insecurity as a “war situation.”

“The situation has reached crisis level, in fact it’s a war situation that we have to confront without further delay,” he said.