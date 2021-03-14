



Bandits have attacked Government Science Secondary School, Ikara, in Kaduna State.

The armed men invaded the school in the early hours of Sunday but their plot to abduct students was foiled by the military, according to Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs.

Aruwan confirmed that all 307 students of the school are safe.

“The attempted kidnap was foiled. Fortunately, the students utilised the security warning system and were thus able to alert security forces. The security forces comprises the Nigerian Army and the Police with some security volunteers moved swiftly to the school to engage the bandits, the military and police are currently trailing the bandits,” he said.





The incident happened two days after 39 students were abducted from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Afaka, Igabi local government area of the state.

The gunmen were reportedly heading to a secondary school but when they learnt that security had been beefed up at their target location, they invaded the school.

This is the third major feat recorded by security operatives in Kaduna in the last 48 hours.

Newsmen had reported how soldiers prevented gunmen from abducting students of a Turkish school in Kaduna.

Also, an attempt to abduct some persons at the quarters of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in Kaduna was foiled.