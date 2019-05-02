<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Unidentified gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have attacked Girls Secondary School in Zamfara state and allegedly abducted unspecified number of people, BBC Hausa Service reports.

According to the BBC report, the bandits stormed Government Secondary School, Moriki in Zurmi Local government area of the state on Wednesday night during a champions league match.

A local source told BBC that during the attack, the bandits brandished weapons, shot sporadically on the air and killed one person in the town of Moriki before the attack on the school.

A vigilante in Moriki also said that the bandits blocked roads leading to Moriki during La’asar prayer (3:30pm) before attacking the school in the evening.

The vigilante disclosed that the bandits were able to abduct two teachers, four cooks but were not able to reach students hostels.

BBC reports that kidnapping in Zamfara was on the rise in recent times despite the concerted efforts by the security agencies to curtail the menace bedevilling North West.