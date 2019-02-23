



Bandits have attacked two more communities in Batsari council area of Katsina state in the wee hours of yesterday morning, bringing the total number of communities attacked to 18 in the last one week.

The affected communities are Yasore and Madogara, with cattle, several domestic animals and motorcycles carted away by the bandits while the number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) who fled affected villages have risen to 2,685 as at 10am yesterday. Before now, the numbers of IDPs stood at 1,300, including women and children and are currently being camped in Batsari town. It was however learnt that the number of IDPs might rise following the continued attacks.

Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Babangida Nasamu and other officials of the agency, yesterday, visited the IDP camp to make an on-the-spot assessment and assured that government would do what was possible to alleviate their situation.