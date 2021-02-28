



Suspected bandits have attacked Gatawa town in Sabon Birni local government of Sokoto state, killing three persons, including a 7-year old internally dispaced person (IDP).

The town has been playing host to people displaced by bandits.

A resident of the community, Sanusi Gatawa, told newsmen that the attackers stormed the town around 10:30pm and operated till 12 midnight when soldiers from Sabon Birni arrived.





According to him, the bandits killed three persons, including his maternal uncle and a 7-year old IDP.

“The soldiers exchanged fire with them but we cannot say whether they (bandits) too have suffered casualties because they usually don’t leave their corpses,” he said.

Newsmen had reported that Gatawa was hosting victims of bandits’ attacks from Makera, Dankura, Burkusuma, Kumaro, Garin Tunkiya, Zangon Malam and Asha Banza among others.