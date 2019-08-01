<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chairman of Maradun Local Government Area in Zamfara State, Alhaji Ahmed Abubakar Maradun, and two district heads have been suspended over the activities of bandits in the area.

The chairman was suspended following a petition written against him to the State House of Assembly by some people from his local government for lack of concern in discharging his primary assignment of ensuring the peace and protection of lives and properties of his people, particularly during the bandits’ attacks in his local.

He was also accused of holding meetings with vigilante groups in his local government whose activities were banned by the state government.

The monarchs who were also suspended were those of Maradun town in Maradun Local Government, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim, and Engineer Abubakar Rafi of Boko town in Zurmi Local Government.

The two personalities according to the Director-General in charge of Media and Publicity, Alhaji Yusuf Idris, were accused of inciting the bandits to reject the peace accord initiated by the state government.

Idris said a committee had been set up to investigate the allegations and report to the government for further action.

He stated that Governor Bello Matawalle has vowed to deal decisively with any person or group of people who tried to breach or truncate the ongoing peace process initiated by his administration in the state.

“Anybody, however, highly placed in the society found breaching or sabotaging it under any disguise will be dealt with decisively,’ Idris quoted the governor to have said.