The acting Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has announced that the police would introduce more practical strategies to end security challenges facing Zamfara.

Adamu disclosed this during an on-the-spot assessment of the security situation in Gusau on Tuesday.

He said that the recent suspension of mining activities in the state by the Federal Government was part of the new strategies to tackle insecurity.

“We understand that there is a growing relationship between the criminals and those engaged in mining activities and we have also identified other collaborators to the criminals who we will soon arrest.

“We are also determined to break all linkages to criminals in the state while the operation to flush out the bandits continues in all parts of the state,” he said.

In his remarks, Zamfara Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, commended the Federal Government for its renewed effort at tackling insecurity in the state.

Yari, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi, reiterated the state government’s willingness to partner organisations in finding lasting solution to insecurity in the state.

He urged the I-G to deploy more police personnel to the state to tackle the persisting security challenges in the state.

He said that the engagement of 8,500 youths from the 17 emirates of the state was aimed at complementing the Federal Government`s efforts.