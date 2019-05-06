<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Army has banned the use of motorcycles within the hinterland and forests of Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kebbi and Niger states, saying it observed the use of motorcycles by bandits, kidnappers, criminal elements and their collaborators to perpetrate crimes.

The army observed that while the ban would cause some inconveniences to residents, it was needful to tackle banditry and killings in the North-West region, adding that anyone caught using motorcycles within the named areas would be taken for a bandit.

The acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, said, “The army has over time observed the use of motorcycles by bandits, kidnappers, criminal elements and their collaborators as enablers to perpetrate their crimes, especially in the states within the North-West region.

“This informed the directive to ban the use of motorcycles within the hinterland, particularly around the forests where the bandits, criminals and kidnappers hibernate and all around where troops are conducting operations alongside other security agencies.

“While this may cause some inconveniences to some law-abiding citizens in the area, the need to use all means possible to stop the dastardly activities of these bandits across the North-West part of Nigeria need no emphasis.

He added, “The general public, particularly in the North-West and some parts of North-Central in Nigeria where Exercise Harbin Kunama is ongoing, are enjoined to bear with the army as concerted efforts are being made to combat the insecurity menace ongoing within the area.”