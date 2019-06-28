<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Eight bandits have been neutralised and captured while 17 bandits’ informants and logistics suppliers were apprehended by troops of Operation HARBIN KUNAMA III, 8 Division of the Nigerian Army.

The General Officer Commanding, GOC of the Division, Major Gen Hakeem Otiki, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Sokoto on Friday.

He said five bandits’ camps were destroyed as well as 25 bandits’ motorcycles.

The GOC commended members of the various vigilante groups and local hunters for their support to troops operating in their villages and communities.

Maj Gen Otiki pointed out that the operation which was flagged off on 1 April 2019 in Gusau, Zamfara State with the military activity covering Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States, had instilled confidence in the locals to remain in their villages and continue with their normal lives as well as facilitated the return of refugees and

IDPs to their homes.

He recalled that troops and logistics were mustered from various divisions of the Nigerian Army and deployed to checkmate bandits fleeing out of Zamfara into the neighbouring states.

“With the renewed efforts by the Army Headquarters, increased collaboration with other security agencies including the Nigerien Armed Forces, especially in the areas of joint border patrols, the dynamics of the operation has assumed a new dimension thereby yielding more positive results,” he stated.

Maj Gen Otiki added that the 8 Division was also effectively collaborating with Operation Hadarin Daji as a blocking force against fleeing bandits from Zamfara state.

According to him, there had been improved synergy with other security agencies within 8 Division Area of Responsibility while greater understanding was fostered with traditional institutions and state authorities towards enhancing security of the civil populace.