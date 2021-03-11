



Worried by the alarming rate of banditry, Kidnapping and other forms of criminality in the country, Senator Shehu Sani has averred that, the increasing rate of the situation is occasioned by governments refusal to act at the right time.

The human rights activist who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial district in the 8th Assembly averred that if the government had responded accordingly and taken necessary actions, perhaps the situation wouldn’t have aggravated to this level.





Senator who stated this on his verified official Facebook account said, “Those who denied and condemned us for bringing the attention of the President and the nation to the banditry, Killings and kidnappings in the North are today ‘Swallowing their vomit’ and admitting the truth;Not until thousands of people lost their lives, millions of families displaced and millions paid in ransom”.

He alleged that those who condenmed them for asking the President to act the misinformed, misdirected and misadvised the President when he should have acted years ago.

“They misinformed, misdirected and misadvised the President when he should have acted years ago;Now they can neither help the people nor help the President.The cat has become a monster.The nation is paying the price for its failure to act at the right time”.