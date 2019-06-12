<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara state has disclosed that end to banditry will no longer be lips talk but by action based on the outcome of his meeting with leaders of the Fulani and their famous association Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association.

The meeting according to the governor was fruitful based on arrangement reached with the Fulanis at the government house Tuesday night.

The governor disclosed that the Fulani leaders intimate him on the Fulani outlaws willingness to surrender their weapon and self to be civil and abide by the laws of the land.

The governor said the information at his disposal indicates that the outlaw Fulani’s are tired of their activities especially because they lack freedom of movements access to social needs and a host of others.

The governor further unveiled that his government has also pledged to embrace anyone among them who turn a good leaf and is willing to assimilate into the society.

He said he’ll provide basic social amenities to the repentant bandits and ensure that their children go to school aside from other incentives that will keep them in the good books of the law.

He further revealed that his government has achieved a lot in the area of security in the last five days after his meeting with president Muhammad Buhari, Vice president Yemi Osibanjo and later the Inspector General of police respectively.