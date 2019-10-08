<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has reiterated the Nigerian Army’s resolve to fully support the ongoing peace process between the Zamfara State Government and the bandits to succeed.

Buratai made the remarks when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Bello Matawalle, in Gusau, the state capital.

He expressed confidence in the peace process as an opportunity for the unrepentant bandits to lay down their arms and key into the peace process.

He urged the bandits to hand over their weapons; otherwise, they would face aggressive and offensive operations from troops.

Buratai implored the general public to continue to support the army by providing credible information that would enhance the Force operations.