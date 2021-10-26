Damina, a notorious bandit and cattle rustling kingpin in Zamfara State, has been shot dead.

The deceased, who had a base in Kuyanbana forest in Dansadau Emirate of Maru local government area of Zamfara State, had reportedly burnt a woman alive during one of his operations.

Damina was killed in a clash with a group led by Dogo Gide.

It was gathered that the slain armed bandit was responsible for a series of deadly raids, kidnappings, cattle rustling and imposition of levies on several communities in Dansadau Emirate of the state.

Last July, Damina had attacked Tungar Baushe and Randa villages, where several people were killed and more than 100 residents, mostly women and children, were abducted.

Sources told newsmen that Damina died from severe injuries he sustained following a deadly clash between members of his gang and those of Dogo Gide at a spot near Chilin and Fammaje, two farming communities that had been under his control.

A source said Dogo Gide, who is believed to have ties with ISWAP, struck after complaining about the way and manner in which the slain bandit, Damina, was attacking communities, displacing residents.

Dogo Gide had, according to residents familiar with the crisis, sounded a note of warnings to Damina to stop attacking communities and killing peasant farmers but the latter did not heed the warnings.

“Damina drew the ire of Dogo Gide after he imposed what he called harvest levies on Chillin, Fammaje and one other village. He demanded that the residents must mobilize and raise N6 million for them to get his nod for the harvest of their farm produce.”

“Apart from this, Damina had, a few weeks back, invaded Babbar Doka, killed two people, including a woman whom he burnt alive when he set her room ablaze. The Residents of the village had to flee and take refuge in Dansadau. The community is under Dogo Gide’s control and the residents there are always feeling protected under him.

“When the levy collectors were going to deliver the money to Damina at an agreed spot, they were intercepted by Dogo Gide’s boys. The Dogo Gide’s boys asked them to lead them to where they believed Damina and his boys were hibernating.

“When they led them to Damina’s abode, a heavy gunfight broke out immediately with Damina fleeing to a nearby community called Farin Ruwa where he was said to be receiving medical attention following the injuries he sustained from the gunfight with Dogo Gide’s lieutenants.

“Two days later, Dogo Gide’s boys got information on where Damina was recuperating and followed him there. They killed him and dismembered his remains.,” the source said.

Security and state government officials could not be reached for comment at the time of filing this report.

The state commissioner of Security and Home Affairs DIG Ibrahim Mamman Tsafe (rtd), did not answer multiple calls by our reporter.

SP Muhammad Shehu, Police Public Relations Officer of Zamfara, was not available for comment as of the time of filing this report.

However, Senator Saidu Muhammad Dansadau corroborated the story account to our reporter.

“Yes, it is true Damina was killed by Dogo Gide. We have the information on what had happened.”

“Damina, had about three weeks ago, attacked Babbar Doka community and killed and displaced residents there. The community is where the armed criminals are getting their basic needs and has been under Dogo Gide’s protection for quite a long time.

“Dogo Gide had reached an agreement with those communities in southwestern Dansadau town that they should go doing their businesses or farming activities and no one would be harassed by any armed bandits or group of armed bandits.

“But, when Damina arrived a year ago Dogo Gide tried to draw his attention to the pact he reached with the locals there but Damina ignored it. Dogo Gide is also hunting for another kidnapping kingpin called Ali Kachalla and the rivalry between the armed groups is a good omen for residents,” Senator Dansadau said.