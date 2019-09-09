<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has said the ban on the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) is still in force.

He spoke yesterday against the backdrop of invasion of the state secretariat of the union by yet-to-identified members of the NURTW.

Sources said factional members loyal to a former state Chairman, Mr. Mukaila Lamidi, popularly called ‘Auxiliary’, had invaded the secretariat to sack the union officials.

The sources added that the invaders, who came in about 50 vehicles, caused commotion in the area, as people ran.

No casualty was recorded.

Reacting to a question about the invasion of the secretariat and the possibility of forceful takeover of motor parks by the ‘Auxiliary’ faction, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, said: “The union activities remain banned and will remain so until further notices.”

Adisa, who addressed reporters at the Iyaganku, Ibadan secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), said: “Yes, we got the information of the invasion of NURTW office by a faction.

“The police have assured the government that they will protect lives and property.

“The government has banned NURTW activities and the ban remains in force. They should not take the government for granted.

“The police are on ground and whoever breaches the law will face the wrath of the law,” he added.

Governor Makinde in June proscribed the activities of the NURTW following leadership tussle, which left many people injured and property destroyed.

Efforts to reach ‘Auxiliary’ on the phone last night were futile, as calls made to his phone showed it had been switched off.