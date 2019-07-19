<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Brazil star, Neymar, has backed Real Madrid star, Vinicius Jr to win the Ballon d’Or.

The 27-year-old believes his fellow countryman deserves the top individual prize.

The Paris Saint-Germain star, however, noted that the 19-year-old has many years ahead of him and can become one of the best players in the world.

“Vinicius Jr, he’s super young and while he may have many years ahead of him, I think he will become an incredible player,” Neymar told Oh My Goal in a Q&A interview in the United States.

“He’ll become one of the best, he’ll compete for the Ballon d’Or. I hope he gets everything he wants.

“He’s a great kid, very kind. I hope he will go very far because he deserves it.”