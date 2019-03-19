



A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Abia State, Austin Meregini, popularly known as Ugolee, says it will be bad if South Easterners are denied the position of Senate president in the 9th National Assembly.

Meregini, the APC candidate for Umuahia East Constituency seat in the Abia State House of Assembly in the last general election, made the assertion while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said: “It is natural justice to cede the position to the South-East to douse all complaints about marginalisation by the people of the region.

“For the 9th Senate, it is obvious that there is a common consensus and informal agreement among Nigerians that the South East is properly positioned to produce the Senate president.

“And it will be bad if South Easterners are denied this position.

“As we have it now, obviously, it is only the South South and South East that are left out in the equation.

“For the South South, President Muhammadu Buhari took over from South South.

“The South East has never played or occupied any major role within the power configuration of the country.

“It will be natural justice to have a South Easterner assume this position and it will be no other person than Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, the Abia North Senator-elect for the ninth assembly.

“And from all indications, without mincing words, no other person is more positioned or more qualified than Chief Orji Uzor Kalu.”

According to him, Kalu, though a first term senator, possesses the requisite leadership and legislative experience to lead the Red Chamber.

He said that Kalu, as a former member of the House of Representatives in 1991 and two-term governor of Abia State, had the love of the country at heart and cares so must about the South Easterners.

Merging said: “So, in terms of leadership and what it takes to project the interest of the country at the Senate, as well as what it takes to represent the South Easterners, Kalu is more qualified and properly positioned to assume this position.

“By ceding the Senate presidency to the South East, it will go a long way to pacify the region and give them a sense of belonging in the Nigeria equation.”

According to him, if the office is zoned to the region, it will bring natural peace and harmonious coexistence in the country and end all Biafra agitations as well as secession quests.

Meregini said that South East being brought to the mainstream of Nigeria politics will douse tensions and cries of marginalisation.

The candidate, who alleged that he was rigged out during the election, urged his supporters to remain calm as the mandate would be regained at the tribunal.

NAN reports that the ruling APC secured majority seats in the just-concluded National Assembly election and the party has yet to state the geopolitical zone to produce the ninth National Assembly Senate president.