Rt. Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye, the Diocesan Bishop of Lagos and Missioner, Anglican Communion, has admonished Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor-elect, not to forget God and his humble beginning but to remain eternally grateful to God.

The missioner gave the charge on Sunday at Saint Andrew’s Anglican Church, Okepopo, Lagos, during the Thanksgiving of Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke, for his emergence as the governor-elect of the state.

He advised Sanwo-Olu to be diligent in the discharge of his duties when he officially takes over the mantle of leading the state.

He was also asked the governor-elect not to give room to pride but to ensure that he treats his subordinates and others aright.

“Remember you were nobody before you became the bride of the nation. What can you give back to God?

“Remember how you moved from the crannies of the state without breaking down. Remember God is the source of our joy and happiness. Never leave or abandon God. Be humble, never be full of yourself.

“Serve the people with all your might; be diligent and selfless in your service. Have genuine heart for service,” Olumakaiye stated.

Olumakaiye also tasked Sanwo-Olu to carrying his team along in taking the state to greater heights and to be courageous in facing the task ahead.

“Respect every person under your leadership. Have genuine heart for service. One tree doesn’t make a forest. Be strong and courageous. Pride changes angels into devil. Don’t lack integrity. To be successful in life you, must do the right thing, moment by moment, day by day,” he counseled.

At the service attended by Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, the deputy governor-elect and his wife, Sanwo-Olu thanked God for bringing him thus far and urged the people not to lose faith in God.

“God is real; whatever you are asking God, hold on to Him,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He, however, promised not to disappoint Lagosians.

“So much is expected by 20 million Lagosians, praying and hoping that God would take Lagos to greater heights,” he added.