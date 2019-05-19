<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said he will end the protracted gridlock in Apapa area of the state within the first 60 days of his administration.

He said not minding the politics involved, he would rid the area of all the trailers whose operations have been responsible for the intractable gridlock.

Sanwo-Olu said this on Saturday during an interactive session with his classmates at the Executive Master of Business Administration class, University of Lagos, 1998/2000 set.

The erstwhile classmates held a Congratulatory Dinner Reception, in Sanwo-Olu’s honour at Wheatbaker Hotel in Ikoyi.

At the dinner, they presented to him a policy document designed by them, which contained their ideas and suggestions on some of what Sanwo-Olu could do in office to have a successful tenure.

They also asked him specific questions and his plans about them.

One of the questions was what he would do about the trailers causing the gridlock in Apapa.

Taking on the issue, Sanwo-Olu promised that within the first 60 days in office, he would rid Apapa of the trailers.

He said, “The Apapa trailer issue; it’s a campaign issue; it’s very serious; I’m going to take it very seriously.

“I believe that it is something that we are going to solve in the first 60 days of our government. Whatever is going to be required of us, we will take them out.

“There is a lot of politics being played around there. But no, it cannot be the way we’ll continue to live. We cannot continue to give excuses.”

The governor-elect, however, said as a long-term solution, his administration would develop the Badagry Port, to diffuse the pressure on the Apapa Port.