Babagana Kingibe, Chief MKO Abiola’s running mate in 1993 presidential election, has explained why he abandoned the mandate given to them following the election’s annulment and joined late Gen. Sani Abacha’s government to become a three-time minister under that administration.

Kingibe made this known to journalists yesterday in Maiduguri, Borno State, during a visit to the state Governor, Babagana Umara.

He said: “When we think of the collective good there are times when we have to sacrifice personal interests and join hands in rebuilding society and bringing peace and harmony to our people.

“I know we won the elections on June 12, 1993, I know that injustice was done when those elections were annulled but there is always one guiding principle in my public life which is that the national interest supersedes any other consideration and all my actions have been informed by this consciousness of what is best in the national interest.

“I don’t think the celebration on the actual 12th of June 1993 was any greater than the celebration of the first democracy day on June 12; And for that I have to thank the Governor who gave the leadership, thank the people of Borno not only for celebrating June 12 as democracy day per se, but I know that they also had in mind that one of their own, their own son was also a critical player, I appreciate the confidence and love.”

Kingibe went on to serve in the regime of the late dictator, Gen. Sani Abacha, as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Internal Affairs, and Minister of Power and Steel amidst hue and cry from pro-June 12 advocates.