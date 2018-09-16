Some stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa have kicked against the option of indirect primary for elective positions in the state.

Babachir Lawal, former secretary of the government of the federation (SGF), and Nuhu Ribadu, a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), are among the stakeholders.

On Monday, some APC members led by Boss Mustapha, incumbent SGF, met in Yola to adopt the indirect primary option.

But speaking with journalists on Sunday, Lawal alleged that the meeting was “convened secretly” and the “critical stakeholders” were kept in the dark.

Lawal said indirect primary would affect the party’s chances at the 2019 polls.

“This policy of exclusion came to a head with the purported meeting of the state executive committee convened at the government house on Monday, September 3, 2018 where indirect primaries was allegedly adopted as the mode of electing party flag bearers,” Lawal said on behalf of the stakeholders.

“That meeting was convened secretly and thus, we the undersigned aspirants, statutory delegates and critical stakeholders were kept in the dark and were not invited. It was therefore a meeting of like minds, persons who are prepared to perpetuate illegality to satisfy the whims of a single individual who has totally lost out in popularity and integrity.

“We, as aspirants, statutory delegates and stakeholders want to unequivocally dissociate ourselves from the purported resolution which was done in bad faith and is bound to affect the image and chances of our great party in the forthcoming elections.

“The larger majority of the APC family in Adamawa received the news of the adoption of direct primaries by NEC of the party with pleasure and enthusiasm. Our members are pleased that they are going to help the party in nominating credible, acceptable and marketable candidates to fly the party’s flag.

“We, therefore, cannot allow unpopular persons who are afraid of voters to change the rule of the game. It is equally necessary to remind all the parties concerned of the pendency of an appeal filed in respect of the outcome of the ward, local goverment and state congresses in Adamawa state in May, 2018. Steps taken to overreach or disregard the legal processes may result in the nullifiaction of whatever the outcome sooner than later.

“Gentlemen of the press, this exclusion of well meaning members of our Party like us did not start today, or with the purported stakeholders meeting of September 3. Long before now, the party and its affairs are skewed to exclude persons considered as threats to the ambition of some individuals.”

Others who appended their signature to the speech are Amed Abubakar Mo’Allayidi, Abubakar Halilu Girei, Bello Tukur, Marcus Gundiri, Sadiq Muhammed and Mahmoud Halilu.