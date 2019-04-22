<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Veteran Yoruba actor Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe, has finally travelled overseas for his medical treatment.

The development was announced by actor, Yomi Fabiyi, in an Instagram post on Sunday.

He announced that the actor made the trip on Saturday, April 20 and was accompanied by his son, Sola Omidina.

Yomi also sent messages of appreciation to all the bodies that came to the aid of the actor when news of his ill health broke.

News of Baba Suwe’s worsening health condition has been flying around since February 2019.

The 60-year-old actor confirmed his health challenges in a media chat wherein he bemoaned his deteriorating state of health even as he confirmed that he had started walking with the aid of a stick.

Baba Suwe was subsequently admitted at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

The admission was facilitated by the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) with the assistance of the Federal Ministry of Health.