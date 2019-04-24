Popular actor, Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe has reacted to rumours making rounds on social media that he’s dead.

The Nigerian actor and renowned comedian has been ill for some weeks and recently landed in America for his medical treatment

Baba Suwe in the new video confirmed he’s in Rhode Island, America, receiving treatment, courtesy of well-meaning Nigerians.

In the viral video, he said: “Thank you so much to everyone who made me go to America for treatment

“Because of you all I’m in America, doing fine and reviving treatment.

“I am fine and recuperating in Rhode Island. Anyone that wants me dead will die before me because I will live more years.”

On Sunday, fellow actor, Yomi Fabiyi announced Baba Suwe’s trip out of the country for further treatment, accompanied by his son, Sola Omidina.

