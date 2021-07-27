Baba Ijesha: Princess denies releasing CCTV footage

Nigerian Comedienne, Damilola Adekoya, also known as Princess, has denied releasing the viral Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James (Baba Ijesha), allegedly molesting her foster daughter.

Nigerian Comedienne Damilola Adekoya, better known as Princess, has denied authorising the release of the CCTV footage showing actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, alias Baba Ijesha, sexually molesting her foster child.

Adekoya made the denial why being cross-examined by the lead defence counsel, Mr Babatunde Ogala, (SAN) during the trial of Baba Ijesha on Tuesday at an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

Newsmen report that Olanrewaju, 49, is facing a six-count charge of defilement of a minor filed against him by the Lagos State Government.

Adekoya , however, denied leaking the the footage when she was asked by the defence, if she was responsible for the vital footage on the internet and the social media.

She said it was only the police she gave the copy of the CCTV footage.

She said: “Blessing Nwoko and ASP Musa of Panti Police Station were handed over the footage on the instruction of the OC Legal, CSP Margaret Ighodalo.

“They (Nwoko and Musa) were the Investigating Police Officers (IPOs) of the case at Panti.

“I never released the footage to the media,” she insisted.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, adjourned the case until Aug.11 and 12 for continuation of trial.