Former Nigeria international defender Azubuike Egwuekwe has linked up with Rivers United on a one-year deal.

Egwuekwe joined the Nigeria Professional Football League side from Libyan side, Al Nasr Benghazi.

The 30-year-old previously had stints with Finnish side, KuPs and South Africa Premier League club, SuperSport United.

Egwuekwe has also played for NPFL clubs, Nasarawa United and Warri Wolves in the past.

The towering central defender was an unused substitute as Rivers United was forced to a 1-1 draw by CAF Champions League campaigners, Enyimba in friendly in Aba on Monday morning.

He was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa and has been capped 35 times by Nigeria with two goals to his name.