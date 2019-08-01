<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba said on Thursday that global youth unemployment is a time bomb that needs to be addressed by all if the world was to live in peace.

Wabba spoke just as the Director-General of the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), Timothy Olawale lamented the fact that youths have become ready tools in the hands of insurgents, adding that most security challenges today is associated with unemployment.

In his goodwill message at the ongoing Global Youth Employment Forum, Wabba who spoke on behalf of workers also said that there was the need to ensure decent jobs for the youths and other categories of workers.

Wabba said workers who create the wealth of the world reserve decent jobs which should be advanced by all, adding that it was a delight that the forum is coming now to address such issues in view of the current challenges in Africa.

He expressed hope that the forum will address such challenges and make concrete recommendations that will address youth unemployment.

The NECA DG on his part said that youth unemployment has been on an astronomical rise, stressing the efforts of the Nigerian government to deal with the situation.