



The Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, on Sunday wept as he left the state for Abuja to honour his date with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Fayose, who was consoled by his wife, Feyisetan, showed a lot of emotions at a thanksgiving service at the Government House Chapel in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, and as he left for Abuja.

Fayose’s tenure comes to an end on Monday (today).

He has since handed over to the State’s Head of Service, Dr. Gbenga Faseluka, who is expected to brief the incoming Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

At the thanksgiving service on Sunday, Fayose showed a lot of emotions.

But this was more so as he made to depart for Abuja after the service, which ended at about 11am.

With tears in his eyes as he made his way to his white Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle, Feyisetan told him: “Please take heart.

“Please take heart.”

Fayose after this headed to the Akure Airport in Ondo State, where he has vowed to visit the EFCC’s office on Tuesday to attend to any question on his tenure.

Speaking during the service, Fayose said: “I’m contented, I’m happy and I say thank you.

“Don’t be discouraged.

“Don’t worry about me.

“I will come back.

“I will rise to the glory of God.

“I have enjoyed uncommon grace.

“I will never complain but only thank God.”

To the former Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Kola Oluwawole, Fayose said: “I don’t want you to trouble your mind.

“There won’t be testimonies without battles.

“Go and concede defeat in the overall interest of Ekiti.

“You were removed illegally, but let God fight for you.”

Feyisetan told Fayose he would return to Ekiti State triumphantly.

She said: “We are coming back.

“I don’t know how, but I have 200 per cent assurances.”