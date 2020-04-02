<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





A former governor of Ekiti, Ayo Fayose, said on Thursday that he had undergone voluntary testing for the coronavirus and had turned out negative.

Fayose, in a statement issued by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, said he was delighted to be adjudged free of the virus and asked more Nigerians to go for test while praying for victims.

“I took a Covid-19 test yesterday because of my perceived exposure in the last two weeks, I just got the result which is negative

“Notwithstanding, I will remain indoor like other Nigerians and I encourage more people to go for the test and remain at home in line with government directive,” Fayose was quoted as saying.

A former Deputy Governor in the state, Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, also urged every Nigerian to pray against the pandemic.

“Prayer changes things. Ernest prayers will change our situation for the better.





“Genuine prayers can solve numerous challenges and deliver us from noisome pestilence outbreaks such as the deadly coronavirus disease.

“The word of God holds that, if His people who are called by His name will humble themselves and pray fervently, He will hear from heaven and heal their land

“The Lord is still in the business of hearing prayers. He will hear ours, and in the fullness of time, will heal our land.” he said in a statement.

He urged Nigerian leaders to show commitment to the welfare of the people and continue to seek the intervention of God in the affairs of the nation.

Olusola-Eleka urged government take sincere and proactive steps that would ensure efficient and effective health management systems capable of handling and managing current challenges.

He also appealed to the people of Ekiti to avoid staying in overcrowded areas while obeying all directives to fight the pandemic.