



Ayodele Fayose, immediate past Ekiti State governor, on Tuesday turned himself in at the Abuja office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The move was in compliance with an invitation extended to him by the anti-graft agency.

The former governor arrived at the EFCC office about 1:00p.m in company of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister; and Mike Ozekhome (SAN), who is leading his legal team.

He was carrying a bag believed to contain his personal effects, including toothbrush, bathing soap, clothes, among others.

This is said to give indication that he was set to pass the nights or days with the EFCC if the situation so demanded.

Fayose, who appeared in a pair of Jeans trouser and a blue T-Shirt bearing the words, ‘EFCC I’m here,’ said, “I am here in line with my promise that I will be here on the 16th of October.

“Like I said to the EFCC to await my arrival, this morning they came to my house; they cordoned off my street, which I feel, personally, is unnecessary and unwarranted. When a man says he’s coming, Nigerians should be given the benefit of the doubt.

“I have left Ekiti; so whatever they need to ask today I will be able to respond appropriately.”

There was mild drama when those who accompanied him were not allowed in. This led to altercation between the security operatives and his aides.

The situation was later brought under control when it was agreed that three persons should follow him, which included two lawyers and Fani-Kayode.

Armed policemen attached to the commission had a hectic time controlling his supporters who were chanting anti-government songs, hurling volleys of verbal attacks at President Muhammadu Buhari and accusing him of vilifying the former governor.

As at press time, it couldn’t be ascertained whether or not Fayose will be released on Tuesday; and there was no official statement from the commission to that effect.

Some Fayose supporters at the EFCC office chanted Oshoko! Oshoko!! Oshoko!!! while the spectacle lasted.