



As indicated earlier, former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has reported to the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in Abuja.

Fayose’s tenure expired this morning as a new Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has been sworn in.

The EFCC says Fayose has questions to answer on the finances of Ekiti state.

The former governor said he was prepared for incarceration by the EFCC as being rumoured.