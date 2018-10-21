The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, to board a flight to Lagos for his trial.

Fayose is expected to be arraigned at a federal high court in Lagos on Monday by the Economic and Financial Cime Commission.

The anti-graft agency filed an 11-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering against Fayose, accusing him of benefitting from N4.65billion slush funds allocated by the Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA) during the Goodluck Jonathan Administration.

The agency alleged that Fayose got N1.299 billion and $5.3 million from the money.

Fayose, however, has denied collecting $5.3 million from Musiliu Obanikoro, a former minister of state for defence.

He was said to have only admitted knowing Obanikoro and his associate, Abiodun Agbele, who allegedly bought six choice properties for him in Lagos and Abuja.

The commission said 22 listed witnesses would appear during Fayose’s trial including its own investigators, bank officials, and real estate practitioners.

Obanikoro, who allegedly ferried the N1.219billion and $5m in cash in two chartered jets to him, was also listed as one of the witnesses.

Other key witnesses are a former Director of Finance in the office of National Security Adviser, Salisu Shuaibu and Ayotunde Owope, who was Fayose’s account officer.