



The Ologbotsere of Warri, Chief Ayiri Emami, has dismissed the emergence of a new Olu of Warri, saying the announcement of Prince Tsola Emiko as Omoba (Olu Designate) is illegal.

Ayiri, while calling for calm among Itsekiri people and concerned Nigerians, noted that the revered Olu stool is not for the highest bidder.

He stated that of the seven kingmakers in the kingdom only two of the kingmakers were present at the ceremony held at Ode-Itsekiri, the ancestral home of the Itsekiri people in Delta State.





Ologbotsere said, “I don’t support illegality. You don’t buy Itsekiri custom and tradition. The throne comes to you. I’m not part of what is going on there. That’s illegality, and that’s why I am not there.

“Out of seven, it’s only two kingmakers that were there. I am urging Itsekiris and indeed, all Nigerians remain calm. Itsekiri will announce their king when the time comes. Emami as the Ologbotsere of Warri will never support illegality in any form.”