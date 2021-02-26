



The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing a young man in the person of Bawa to head the EFCC.

This is just as the group urges the new EFCC boss to go after all corrupt officials known and unknown and ensure that every one who has stolen what belongs to all are not spared but brought to book.

In a media statement signed by its National President, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, the group said the appointment of Bawa was an indication that time was ripe for “a shift from the old brigade to young turks, who have the productive energy to turn around the fortunes of this nation, at critical point in our development history”.

The AYCF, said as a youth group, it is not only happy with the integration of young people in key governance roles but has confidence in “young, brilliant and experienced men and women in today’s Nigeria, just like Bawa”.

The group, however, called on the new EFCC boss “to justify the confidence reposed in him, not only by the Presidency, but also the Nigerian youth, who see him as one proof that young people can apply special skills to boost nation building”.





The group urged the EFCC boss to deal with the challenges of financial crimes across the nation, charge suspects to court, using strong evidence and avoid trial by the media – as was case before he came in.

The AYCF noted that President Buhari’s choice of an EFCC Chairman like Bawa was also an indication that Nigeria’s future would hopefully be bright, with the elderly playing mentoring and advisory roles while youths spin the wheel of governance”.

The AYCF declared: “We are fully prepared to protect him because he is one of our own and we urge all Nigerian youth to rally round the EFCC boss with all their legitimate might and support.

“Our call for the EFCC boss is to go after all criminals and ensure they get punished for their sins against the Nigerian nation, regardless of how highly-placed they are and from whichever part of the country. He should pursue justice within the ambit of the law. This is our simple prayer”.