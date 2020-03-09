<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mr Ganiyu Egunjobi, Chairman, Agege Local Government Council, Lagos, has cautioned residents against attending parties and other social gatherings considering the threat of Coronavirus and LASSA fever.

In an interview with newsmen on Monday, Egunjobi said chances to contracting and spreading the diseases was high during such gatherings.

“We need to be very careful, especially in Lagos state; we must suspend all unnecessary social gatherings to curb further spread of the virus.

“The English Football Association has stopped the traditional pre-match handshakes during premiership games,while Seria A matches are now being played behind closed doors due to the same virus,” he reminded residents.

The chairman said that community needed to be sensitised to ensure that people were aware of the implications of spreading and contracting the infectious virus.





He said in a bid to ensure effective control of the situation , the council had constituted Emergency Preparedness and Response Committee to attend promptly to any cases within the local government area.

Egunjobi also advised people to maintain clean environment to check the breeding of infectious rodents would not a breeding ground within the markets, as well as cover food items and ensure regular hand washing.

Newsmen report that Agege local government in Lagos State had said it would provide hand washing facilities in some strategic places to curb the spread of Coronavirus and Lassa fever in the locality.

Newsmen also reports that Federal Government has confirmed the second Coronavirus case, barely three days after three persons tested negative to the deadly virus in Lagos State.