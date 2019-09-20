<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The automatic employment of 37 graduating students of the Yobe College of Nursing and Midwifery by the State Government has excited residents.

The residents told newsmen in separate interviews on Friday in Damaturu that the measure would boost manpower to combat maternal and infant mortality in the state.

They commended Governor Mai Mala Buni for concentrating on people oriented programmes and projects, most especially healthcare delivery.

Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim, a parent to one of the beneficiaries, said “the health sector is a key area in dire need of manpower and this employment would improve the manpower”.

He said: “Yobe is lucky to have a pragmatic governor whose attention lies with the interests of the people as we have seen in the last 100 days of Gov. Buni’s administration”.

Malam Mustapha Kime, a civil servant, said lack of employment has been a very disturbing issue in Nigeria.

“Governor Buni deserves commendation for employing the graduates.

“The administration’s commitments in education, healthcare and agriculture are gradually moving the state away from the bottom of the development ladder.”

Another resident, Hassan Damaturu, said “it is a welcome development but they should be posted to the remote areas to assist pregnant women in labour to serve and justify the employment”.

He cautioned against over concentration of medical workers in the cities while the demand for their service was higher in the rural areas.

On her part, Malama Hadiza Musa, one of the graduates, commended the governor for the employment and promised to justify the confidence reposed in her.

“We (the beneficiaries) must justify this goodwill by Governor Mai Mala who offered us automatic employment without going into the labour market to search for employment,” Hadiza said.

Nana Musa, a sister to the graduate, said “the joy of our family and others knew no bounds as we now have one of us employed to support her siblings and parents”.