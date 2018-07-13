The Federal Road Safety Corps has confirmed that one person was killed and six others injured in an accident which occurred in front of Anambra Government House, Awka, on Thursday night.

Mr Sunday Ajayi, the Sector Commander of FRSC, who confirmed the incident, said the body of the deceased, a woman, had been deposited at the mortuary of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital.

Ajayi said the six others, who sustained various degrees of injury were receiving treatment at the same hospital.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the crash involved an Enugu bound Toyota Camry and a commuter bus with passengers traveling from Eme-Awka to Government House Permanent site, Awka.

An eye witness, Mr Jude Okoro, said the car rammed into the bus after it had discharged its passengers on the Enugu bound lane.