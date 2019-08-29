<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Zeebah Foundation, a not-for profit organization established to help provide services for individuals living with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), will hold its official Launch & Fund Raising on Thursday in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The Zeebah Foundation is the corporate social responsibility arm of Levene Energy Group Limited while Nzan Ogbe, the CEO Levene Energy Group Limited, is the Chairman/Founder.

The mission of The Zeebah Foundation is to give every child with Autism and other special needs and disorders in Africa access to local and global opportunities for early, intensive, inclusive education and intervention.

A statement by the foundation reads: In Nigeria and Africa at large, children with special needs such as developmental delay, Autism Spectrum Disorders and learning disabilities, live with the effects of disability and struggle with a myriad of challenges that can be attributed to the absence of an enabling environment.

These children (and their parents/guardians who care for them) are often deprived of resources and services that would give them access to quality education which would typically contribute to their fullest development.

The Zeebah Foundation in fulfillment of this objective, will be holding its first annual Workshop on Autism and Special Education – a 2-day training workshop for Parents and Teachers from 8am on Thursday 29th August 2019 – Friday 30th August 2019; themed “The Teacher, The Parent’.

The 2-day workshop will hold at the Foundation’s pilot location #21a Rhine Street, Off Ibrahim Babangida Boulevard, Maitama while a formal Launch is billed to hold at Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotels & Towers, Abuja on Thursday 29th August, 2019 by 05.00pm.