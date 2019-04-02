<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As part of its effort in addressing the neglect and stigmatization of children living with Autism face, daily, GTBank has created a short film “A MOTHER KNOWS” to raise awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) in Nigeria.

The film tells the story of a young boy growing up with autism and the impact of the condition on his family as they raise him.

According to the WHO, 1 in 160 children live with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) worldwide. In Nigeria, however, the condition is hardly diagnosed, rarely understood and children with ASD often suffer neglect and stigmatization. To address these challenges, GTBank launched the Orange Ribbon Initiative to support children and adults living with Autism and other developmental disorders.

The film, “The mother knows” was designed to help Speak up against the stigmatisation of people living with Autism and other developmental disorders.

For more information, please visit: Visit www.gtbank.com/autism to learn more about Autism.