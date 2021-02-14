



The Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Service Employees (AUPCTRE) has announced the suspension of its industrial action over unpaid arrears deduction.

It could be recalled that after the expiration of the ultimatum served on Government , all workers in Water Corporation embarked on an indefinite strike from the solidarity time of Monday 25th January 2021.

The indefinite strike will remain in force until further directives is conveyed.

Greatest Workers of Water Corporation, this is the time to show the political class the purpose of unity and power of solidarity.





But in a statement on Sunday by the State Chairperson of the Union, Comrade Oyewusi Abosede stated that, “The Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations Civil Service Technical and Recreational Service Employees (AUPCTRE) wishes to announce that the earlier call by this Union to embark on industrial strike action has been suspended.

“The Organized Labour Union has met with the Representatives of Government and it has been confirmed that the request of the Union as it affects the payment of outstanding deductions at the Oyo State Water Corporation has been met.

“To this end, all workers are expected to resume to their various duty posts tomorrow, Monday 15th February 2021. While we appreciate his Excellency Governor Seyi Makinde for his responsiveness towards the conditions of the Workers of Oyo State, we encourage all workers to ensure that they remain diligent at their various places of work”.