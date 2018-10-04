



The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has said that if appropriate measures were not taken to replant after the recent flood, the country may experience rice shortage.

Ogbeh disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday at the inauguration of National Agricultural Seed Council Molecular Facility and the 2018 Seed Fair and Farmer’s field day.

He said that the flood had affected some major rice producing states. He added that the country may experience scarcity of rice, if not addressed.

“We have to find a way to assist farmers, who were affected by the flood. States like Jigawa, Kebbi, Anambra and Kogi were majorly affected. Farmers lost everything they planted.

“There are different varieties of rice that are being produced at NASC like faro 66 and 67 which are flood tolerant.

“We hope to get them into the field in large quantity for farmers to plant in the near future.

“We are also hoping that as soon as the rain seized, farmers will replant so that the residual moisture in the soil plus irrigation can give us another crop by the end of December or early January.”

Otherwise, the minister said, Nigeria will experience difficulty in the supply of rice, and other grains like millet, sorghum and maize next year.