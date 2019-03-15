



The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, Thursday declared that the Federal Government would soon embark on the re-creation of grazing reserves across the country.

Ogbeh disclosed this when he received 64 participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 12 and faculty members of the Institute for Security Studies, lower Usma Dam, Bwari, Abuja, at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

He told his guests that the recreation of grazing reserves became necessary because of the farmers and herders conflict as well as the high level of unemployment across the country, adding that the grazing reserves would help in solving the problems.

Ogbeh said, “We are not going to any state that is not interested and we are not going to collect anybody’s land.”

He called on the individuals who had interest and ability to build grazing reserve to do so and promised government’s support.

The minister, in a statement from the FMARD, thanked the delegates and told them that the institute was working for the development of the West African region and Africa in general.

Ogbeh said the security analysis they embarked on in the institute was a good gesture as it would help in developing Nigeria’s democracy, especially during elections when the country normally recorded high level of violence due to desperate politicians.

He called on the participants to focus on the security challenges facing the West African region and the continent.