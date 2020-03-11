<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, the socio-cultural group in the north has announced Chief Audu Ogbeh as the chairman of it’s working committee.

This was as a result of a selection of the new leadership of the Board.

Ambassador Shehu Malami emerged as the new Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the ACF while Chief Audu Ogbeh, a former Minister of Agriculture, was selected as the Chairman, ACF National Working Committee.

The selection process was carried out by Lt. General Mohammed Wushishi led Selection Committee which had Malam Bukar Zarma as its Secretary.

The Selection Committee also revealed that Alhaji Murtala Aliyu is now the Secretary-General of the Forum.

Reports also revealed that the ratification and announcement of the new leadership was made known during the General Assembly meeting at the ACF headquarters in Kaduna on Tuesday.

The ACF, in a statement, disclosed that Sen. Fred Orti was selected as BOT Deputy Chairman, while Amb. Ibrahim Mai Sule was selected as Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees.





The ACF National Working Committee which has 21 members, is now led by Chief Audu Ogbeh as its Chairman while Sen. Ibrahim Ida is the Deputy Chairman with Sen. Salihu Matori as Vice Chairman.

Other members of the NWC are; Alh. Tambari Ahmed as Dept. Secretary-General; Alh. Yakubu Gobir as Asst. Secretary-General; Mr. Emmanuel Yaweh as Publicity Secretary; Amb. Ayuba Ngbako as Dept. Publicity Secretary; Col. Aliyu Audo as Asst. Publicity Secretary; Alh. Shuaibu Shehu as Legal Adviser; Alh. Yahaya Abdullahi as Deputy Legal Adviser and Alh. Mohammed Jibrin as Assistant Legal Adviser.

Others are; Alh. Babasule Bisalla as Treasurer; Ms. Fati Ibrahim as Deputy Treasurer; Alh. Yusuf Jega as Assistant Treasurer; Alh. Ibrahim Moriki as Financial Secretary; Chief Kevin Kwapnoe as Deputy Financial Secretary; Alh. Ajiya Idris as Asst. Financial Secretary; Haj. Sa’adatu Abdullahi as Auditor; Alh. Hassan Yusufu as Deputy Auditor and Alh. Mohammed Yakubu as Assistant Auditor.