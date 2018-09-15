The Auditor-General of the Federation, Mr Anthony Ayine, has applauded the management of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) for its mannerism in carrying out its functions and adherence to the principles of due process and accountability.

He made this assertion when he paid a courtesy visit to the Director General/CEO NIMC, Mr Aliyu Aziz on Friday in Abuja.

Ayine affirmed that the visit was in recognition of the strategic importance of NIMC to the planning and execution of key programmes in the country.

He said there was need to understand the activities of the commission, so as to audit effectively and bridge the communication gap between both organisations.

He commended the harmonisation process headed by NIMC, as it would effectively reduce the cost incurred from duplication of functions by many data collecting agencies.

The Auditor-General assured NIMC of his office support to ensure the successful delivery of NIMC’s mandate, also clearing popular misconceptions about auditing.

“Audit is not to attack or to witch-hunt an organisation, but to help the auditee to function better.

“When we conduct our audit, we make recommendations toward improvement and also add value to our work,” he said.

In his response, Aziz expressed gratitude to the Auditor-General for recognising the importance of NIMC to national development, and its willingness to support the National Identity Management System (NIMS) project.

He assured him that the commission would work with his office on the best possible ways to ensure the fulfilment of its mandate.

Aziz also confirmed that with the enforcement of the mandatory use of the National Identification Number (NIN) all transactions would entail the attachment of NIN.

He explained that it would create an avenue for easy tracking and the reduction of fraudulent activities in the country.