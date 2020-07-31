



Attah-Igala and President, Kogi Council of Chiefs, Dr Michael Idakwo, Ameh-Oboni II, on Friday urged the Igala Cultural Development Association (ICDA) to remain committed to the promotion of values and development of the land.

Idakwo made the call while receiving the newly inaugurated 20-member Interim National Working Committee of the ICDA, the apex socio-cultural association of the Igala nation, at his palace in Idah.

Newsmen reports that the National Executive Council of the association was dissolved on Thursday by the Board of Trustees at the Stephen Achema Sports Complex, Idah.

The royal father urged various associations and groups of the Igala extraction to collaborate and come up with productive initiatives and ventures that would promote the values and development of the area.

He advised the interim committee members to avoid frivolities, advising that all hands must be on deck to fast-track the development of the Igala.

Chief Samuel Oyibo, Chairman, ICDA Committee and the Odoma Achadu Attah-Igala, thanked the royal father for his blessings.

Oyibo pledged to conduct the affairs of the association with utmost loyalty, decency and commitment to the cause of the kingdom.





Earlier, the Chairman Board of Trustees, Dr Simeon Oyiguh, said that the former executive council, led by Alhaji Abubakar Amodu, was dissolved for loss of confidence, arising from its loss of focus.

Oyiguh said that the former executive council derailed and jettisoned the people’s cause.

He noted that the executive council became partisan against the founding principles of the association and thereby ridiculed the Attah-Igala stool and the kingdom.

Also speaking, Mr David Ogwu, the the Secretary, Board of Trustees of the association, noted that the terms of reference of the committee included overseeing the affairs of the association in the best interest of the Igala, review and produce an acceptable constitutional bylaw that would best serve the major policy thrust of the Igala.

According to him, the committee is mandated to coordinate and reconcile all interests and opinions in the structure.

Ogwu said that the committee was also mandated to conduct an election into the executive committee of the ICDA within 90 days.

“It is also to build trust, ensure peace and harmony in the body and as well, liaise with the relevant stakeholders, including traditional institutions, other affiliate socio-cultural groups and branches of the ICDA,” Ogwu said.