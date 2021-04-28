A new Attah Igala has been appointed for the Igala Kingdom by the Igala Area Traditional Council.

He is Matthew Opaluwa Oguche, who was born into the family of late Chief Opaluwa Oguche Akpa.

The prince is the number ninth of 16 surviving children and the fourth of the six males of the late Chief Opaluwa Oguche of the Aju Ameacho ruling dynasty of Igala kingdom.

The new Attah Igala designate started his early education at St. Boniface Primary School, Idah in 1975, proceeded to St. Peter’s College, Idah and obtained his West African School Certificate (WASC) in 1980.

He attended School of Basic Studies, Ugbokolo in Benue state in 1981 and proceeded to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in the same year where he obtained Bachelors of Science (B. Sc.) degree in Business Administration in 1986.





Still in his quest for more knowledge, Oguche went back to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and acquired his Masters (MBA) degree in Business Administration in 1997.

Before his appointment, he had worked at Independent National Electoral Commission in 1988 as administrative officer and rose through the ranks to become Deputy Director.

He has served in many Local Government Areas of Kogi, Kaduna and Federal Capital Territory as Electoral Officer but while in Katsina state, he was in charge of the Research and Documentation Unit of the Electoral body.

He is happily married with children.