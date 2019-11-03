<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

After a week of the conferment of chieftaincy title of ‘Ogah Ogwu-Attah’ on Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, which sparked public criticisms, the Attah Igala, Dr Michael Idakwo Ameh Oboni II over the weekend in Abuja insisted that the governor deserved the title.

The paramount ruler, who is the Chairman of Kogi State Council of Traditional Rulers stated at the inauguration of Elder James Okai as Onu Igala in FCT, that Igala Kingdom does not hoard the title to whoever protected the Kingdom’s interest in any way.

He said Governor Yahaya Bello has awarded a contract for construction of bridge across river from Idah in Kogi East to Aganabode, a feat he said, no previous administration achieved in Kogi State.

“Last week, I crowned the governor of Kogi State with the chieftaincy title, Ogah Okwu-Attah Igala.

“The governor has awarded a contract for construction of bridge across river Niger from Idah to Aganabode in Edo State.

“The bridge would be six lanes and it will beef up commercial activities and open up Idah and the entire Igala land to investors which no administration in the past did.”

The Attah further explained that Igala were known for bravery having fought wars in the past and conquered territories to settle where they are in the present day North Central Nigeria.

He recalled how Igala waged war of supremacy against Benin in 1515 and defeated them, saying the people stand out wherever they are.

He charged the former Deputy Comptroller General of Customs, Chief James Alabi Okai to unite the people, noting that he remains the Ambassador of Igala Kingdom having been inaugurated as Okwu-Attah Igala.