Armed bandits attacks on Zamfara State have continued to increase the number of Internally Displaced Persons in Maradun Local Government area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that victims from different villages in the local government area are continuously moving to Maradun town.

Five IDP camps have now been established while registration is on going at all the centers.

Addressing journalists at one of centers, the councillor, Maradun ward, Sirajo Madugu, said communities from about 50 villages had been sacked by bandits.

Mr Madugu said some communities were leaving their villages due to the attacks, while others for fear of imminent attack.

He said ”we cannot ascertain the number of displaced persons for now because it is increasing by the day”.

The Chairman of the Council, Yahaya Shehu, warned the IDPs to report any suspected person among them, to prevent informers from infiltrating the camps.

The chairman said with assistance of the state government, all the necessary requirement by the IDPs would be provided.