The Plateau State Government has commiserated with citizens of the state over the recent attacks on Miango and Jol communities, reassuring them that government is fully committed to their security and welfare.

In a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Yakubu Dati, government assured the people that: “The rescue administration holds every single live as sacred hence cannot play politics with the lives of the very people that voted it into power.”

It added that: “While government is saddened by these attacks, we wish to reiterate that the government is not resting on its oars to find lasting solutions to these attacks.

“As a government of popular mandate, we will never leave our citizens at the mercy of these attackers no matter the situation because it is our constitutional duty to ensure the safety of lives and wellbeing of the people.”

Dati however expressed reservation over the politicisation of the attack, noting that: “It is disheartening that while government is working round the clock to ensure adequate security of lives of the people, some people are bent on scoring very cheap political points and sowing seeds of discord among the peace loving people by attributing the current security challenges especially the recent attacks to what they feel as action or inaction of the government.

“Any attempt to portray this government in bad light remains an exercise in futility.”

He said government must remind those who have turned themselves into enemies of Plateau that the current state of insecurity is not limited to Plateau as being insinuated by some merchants of death, “who despite the relative peace that is being enjoyed in the state, feel that government is not doing anything to arrest the situation”.

Dati recalled that only recently, a serving governor reportedly resigned his position as the chief security officer of the state because the security apparatus are not under the control of governors.

“This underscores the magnitude of the security problems confronting our nation. But be that as it may, government cannot be distracted from going ahead with the various strategies being put in place to ensure the security of all communities.

“As a government, we are committed to ensuring a safe and secured environment that will guarantee peaceful coexistence among the various groups in the state as we remained resolute to the wellbeing of our people.

“While we reassure the people of the state of our commitment towards making the state a safe haven, we wish to note that, while government welcomes constructive criticisms from citizens, it will not fold its hands and allow spent forces to draw us back into the dark days of violence. We however call on our detractors to join hands with government towards making the state a better place for all,‎” he said.